MetroPlusHealth Announces Rebrand to Showcase a Health Plan Made for the Needs of New Yorkers - Putting People, Not Profit, First

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, is proud to debut its new branding. The new image represents a health insurance plan created for New Yorkers by New Yorkers and puts people, not profit, first. Reflecting MetroPlusHealth's mission of making health care more accessible, affordable, modern and customized uniquely to fit the needs of communities across the five boroughs. In a world where for-profit global conglomerates are taking over businesses and health care, MetroPlusHealth stays true to serving New York City.

"For 37 years, MetroPlusHealth has prioritized taking a holistic approach to caring for our members, and our new brand was created to reflect that. We will continue to provide New Yorkers with access to the health services and other essential services needed to live their best lives without suffering financial hardship," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "We are New York City's health plan of choice because we are New York City. Many of our staff live in the communities we serve and know their neighborhood needs better than anyone else. We make sure that health care means access to nutritious meals, transportation, housing and the ability to live and thrive in one of the greatest cities in the world."

The health plan offers access to over 110 urgent care centers and more than 40 hospitals, including NYU Langone Health, Mount Sinai, CityMD and NYC Health + Hospitals, with over 32,000 doctors and access to 24/7 telehealth services. With the growing need for access to care, MetroPlusHealth's membership grew by 35% to 675,000 in the past three years, giving the plan a 5-star rating from the 2021 New York State Department of Health Consumer's Guide for Medicaid & Child Health Plus Plans in New York City.

"Our team spent months developing and testing our new brand look and feel—with both internal and external stakeholders—now New Yorkers can see we're a health plan that is as bold as they are," said Lesleigh "LIU" Irish-Underwood, Chief Brand & External Relations Officer at MetroPlusHealth. "We are so proud to reflect the marvelous diversity of our members because when we see them, we see ourselves!"

To coincide with MetroPlusHealth's rebrand, the company released its second annual "Study of the New York City Dream" survey results, which asked New Yorkers about their idea of "making it" in the Big Apple and what success looks like for them.

First, MetroPlusHealth asked New Yorkers what the "New York City Dream" meant to them. Respondents from all five boroughs ranked their definition of the NYC dream as (1) financial security (60%), (2) having a successful career (49%) and (3) meeting more than the basic needs (38%). Health care is the linchpin that keeps the New York City dream alive. 88% of respondents believe that health care is a necessity more than other necessities like air conditioning (73%), washer and dryer (69%) and MetroCard (67%).

New Yorkers love their homes, saying unequivocally that it is indeed "New York or Nowhere," as 68% of Gen Z and 71% of Millennials believe NYC is the gold standard of urban life. In classic New Yorker fashion, most respondents said that people who live in other places envy people that live in NYC (65% Gen Z and 63% Millennials).

When asked about their health care, New Yorkers overwhelmingly (75%) believe that not-for-profit health care companies, such as MetroPlusHealth, can provide better services because they don't have profit-driven motives. Gen Z (81%) and Millennials (79%) believe they need good health care to achieve the New York City dream. Other key findings from the survey include:

85% of New Yorkers believe health care companies run by doctors, not corporations, can provide better quality service

78% believe health care has become globalized and impersonal

88% believe health insurance should cover mental health at $0

71% believe health plans should offer LGBTQ+ focused support

MetroPlusHealth will launch its new user-friendly website in the coming weeks. Commercials are on air from September 9 through December 25, 2022, and New York City subways are officially branded with the health plan's new look. To learn more about MetroPlusHealth, visit www.metroplus.org .

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 680,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org . Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

