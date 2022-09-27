Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Las Vegas

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in Best in the West shopping center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We look forward to opening our second Nordstrom Rack location in the Las Vegas community, strengthening our network of stores, and furthering our connection to customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Las Vegas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The Best in the West is a 427,000 square-foot regional power center in Las Vegas strategically located immediately off the 95-freeway adjacent to the Summerlin market. It currently offers a mix of retail, beauty, and dining options including Ulta, Bath & Body Works, TJ Maxx, Old Navy and Best Buy. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate four Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Nevada. The 31,000 square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Nordstrom Rack to Best in the West," said Nicole Doane, property manager for Best in the West. "The Nordstrom brand is synonymous with exceptional quality, selection and customer service and has been the most highly requested concept among our customers for years. We are confident that Nordstrom Rack is the perfect complement to our already strong tenant mix.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

