Leading Midwest Label and Tag Manufacturer Chooses Epson UV Digital Label Printing Equipment to Impress Customers and Cater to New Markets

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Palco Industrial Marking and Labeling Inc., a leading Midwest manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labels and tags, has installed its second SurePress® digital label press. Currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, Palco chose the SurePress aqueous inkjet label press as its first digital printing solution in 2019 and recently onboarded the SurePress L-6534VW UV press to support the surge in client demand.

Palco Industrial Marking and Labeling installs second Epson SurePress digital label press; Evan Lasauskas, sales manager shown with latest installation of SurePress L-6534VW UV digital label press (PRNewswire)

"We originally chose Epson because it was a great prime label solution for entry into digital. It's economical, high-quality and was able to help speed up some of our jobs by taking pressure off our flexo equipment," said Tony Lasauskas, president of Palco. "The surge in business required us to meet faster delivery times while still providing customers with exceptional quality prints so we turned to what we trusted."

Palco serves clients in many industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, wine, spirits and craft, industrial manufacturing, and pet and animal products, with print jobs ranging from 200 to 30,000 labels per job. "We've had some big wins because of our digital capabilities – especially with our customers who require high-quality and consistency," said Lasauskas. "These clients depend on repeatability and need the same label to be precise with every print; it must be the same color, font and quality today that it is six months from now."

Lasauskas noted Palco has been able to enter new markets because the labels produced by the SurePress L-6534VW production label press have outstanding durability and can withstand certain environments with harsh conditions. "With the Digital Varnish capabilities of the SurePress L-6534VW, we have been able to expand our business in the wine, spirits and craft space. Craft customers love that we can enhance their labels with textures and sophisticated effects."

"Epson's production label presses are tailored to support big businesses with large print volumes," said Mike Pruitt, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are proud to see the SurePress deliver the technology features, reliability and capabilities to help usher new opportunities for growth and profit, as they have proven to do so for Palco."

"Our customers are happy, which is the key to success," concluded Lasauskas.

The SurePress L-6534VW is available with Digital Varnish or Orange Ink. The print heads, inks, LED pinning and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system are all developed, serviced and manufactured by Epson. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress. For inquiries in North America, contact:

Mark Elsbernd , 818-620-2730 or Western Region:, 818-620-2730 or mark.elsbernd@ea.epson.com

Bob Ochalla , 630-710-6005 or Central Region:, 630-710-6005 or bob.ochalla@ea.epson.com

Canada : Frank Connelly , 615-585-9058 or Eastern Region and, 615-585-9058 or frank.connelly@ea.epson.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.