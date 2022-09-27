USTRANSCOM Selects Electrosoft for $21M SISO Support Services Contract

RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., an award-winning federal IT and professional services firm specializing in cybersecurity, announced today it has been awarded a $21 million prime contract from the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). Under the USTRANSCOM Senior Information Security Officer support services contract, Electrosoft will provide a range of IT services to support cyber resilience for USTRANSCOM's specialized technology and logistics mission environment. Services will be provided at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.

USTRANSCOM is a critical combatant command that provides elite, full-spectrum global mobility and logistics support to the 10 other U.S. combatant commands, the military services, defense agencies and other government organizations. Enabled by various information technology, operational technology, platform IT and cyber-physical systems, the command conducts delivery operations of mission-essential people, goods and services to protect and sustain warfighters around the world.

"USTRANSCOM is a role model for cybersecurity, prioritizing the protection of its essential information and information systems to effectively deliver on its technology-enabled mission," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "We are honored that USTRANSCOM is entrusting us as a partner in delivering continuous improvement and innovation of their cyber resilience program."

Among other information technology services, Electrosoft will deliver DevSecOps risk management framework support, cybersecurity engineering, security controls assessor representative evaluations and information systems security engineering services. Additionally, the company will provide zero trust policy and governance as well as access control policy support.

Under the four-year contract, which has a one-month base period and four option years, Electrosoft will help ensure continuous compliance with NIST Risk Management Framework and DoD Instruction 8510.01.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive, technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, modernizing technology ecosystems and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC, and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

