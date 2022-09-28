Apiiro to Present on Design-Level Software Supply Chain Threats at LASCON 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro , the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced that Vice President of Security Research, Moshe Zioni, will present at The Lonestar Application Security Conference 2022 (LASCON) in Austin, TX.

Who: Moshe Zioni, vice president of security research at Apiiro

"Design-Level Supply Chain Attacks in the Real World" will address why design-originated weaknesses are the biggest threat to software supply chain security and what steps organizations can take to minimize risk. What: Zioni's session titledwill address why design-originated weaknesses are the biggest threat to software supply chain security and what steps organizations can take to minimize risk.

When: Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Cypress Room at Norris Conference Centers in Austin, TX

LASCON is an OWASP -associated annual conference that gathers web app developers, security engineers, mobile developers and information security professionals to share curing-edge ideas, initiatives and technology advancements. Apiiro is a platinum sponsor and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with executives at booth #21 to discuss how its technology is enabling security teams and developers to proactively fix critical risks in the software supply chain.

Click here to register for the event.

