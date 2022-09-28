CirrusMD Partners with NeuroFlow to Deliver Digital Behavioral Health Support to Supplement Physician Care Plans

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual primary care, today announced its partnership with NeuroFlow, the market leader in technology and services for behavioral health integration. The partnership will allow the CirrusMD Provider Network to supplement its virtual primary care with NeuroFlow's comprehensive clinical decision support platform, intervention services, and patient engagement tools for behavioral health, enabling longitudinal care that improves anxiety and depression symptoms.

"Mental health continues to be central to the kind of virtual primary care that employers and health plans are demanding," said Dr. Elishia Oliva, Psychiatrist and CirrusMD Specialty Medical Director. "Our partnership with NeuroFlow will allow us to augment our tele-behavioral health care, expand access to underserved employee and member populations, and improve outcomes from day one."

The initial implementation, which was completed in one week, helped CirrusMD meet deadlines for two key employer groups looking for ways to support their employee populations. NeuroFlow's ability to triage and refer individuals to the right level of care – reducing wait times that can often deter people from seeking help – was instrumental in CirrusMD's partnership decision. The two organizations have built an integrated delivery system that tailors content, resources, and support staff to meet individual needs.

"Employers need more than just closed circuit apps and basic education on mental health in the workplace; they need dynamic solutions that anticipate needs and provide recommendations on how to access care," said NeuroFlow Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Adam Pardes. "CirrusMD is a partner who understands how to deliver on-demand support services and resources to those who need it most. We're excited to work together to bridge the gap between physical and mental health with technology, reducing barriers to care in the process."

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a licensed physician through our chat-based app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-speciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to millions of users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans. Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: https://www.cirrusmd.com

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow assesses and triages people with behavioral health conditions to get them to the right level of care, providing high-tech and high-touch support for populations that would typically fall through the cracks in today's healthcare system. Proven to drive better clinical and financial outcomes for hundreds of leading health systems, payors, and military organizations covering 15 million individuals, NeuroFlow's platform combines consumer engagement with enterprise-level care management software to support behavioral health at scale. To learn more, visit www.neuroflow.com.

