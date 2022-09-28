Provenance Blockchain Foundation Announces Appointment of Joshua Maddox as Director of Developer Community

Talented Marketing and Blockchain Expert Brings Developer Outreach Expertise, External Affairs, and Marketing to Provenance

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Blockchain Foundation, a leading organization focused on enabling financial services firms to adopt blockchain solutions and reimagine how their businesses operate, announced today the appointment of Joshua Maddox as Director, Developer Community.

In this role, Joshua Maddox will be building an industry leading developer ecosystem for financial services, including the Foundation's HASH grants program. With a growth and adoption mindset, Joshua is excited to be working alongside Provenance Blockchain's rapidly emerging community of brands, builders, and developers who are collectively innovating and evolving the future of financial services on the blockchain.

Maddox comes to Provenance Blockchain having served most recently as Vice President of Marketing and Blockchain Innovation at Jambb, an entertainment company seeking to bridge the divide between Web3 and the physical world. Prior to Jambb, Maddox served as Head of Developer Relations at Kin Ecosystem, the foundation operating the largest token on the Solana Blockchain, and as Associate Director of Marketing and Technology at Acumen, a global nonprofit changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in sustainable businesses, leaders, and ideas.

"I am pleased to have Joshua join the team. He has great developer empathy from his diverse experiences in blockchain space and beyond' says Morgan McKenney, CEO of Provenance Blockchain. "He is a true collaborator, forward thinking and curious, enabling him to successfully partner with a wide range of diverse developers in the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem."

Maddox also brings a wealth of multidisciplinary tech and entrepreneurial experience to Provenance, having led departments, projects or campaigns for Barclays, Unilever, The British Schools Foundation, IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Rockefeller Foundation, Facebook, LG and more.

"I joined Provenance because they have clearly become the leader in providing trusted, institutional-grade blockchain solutions to the financial services industry. I am delighted to be joining the team at such a critical moment, and looking forward to being a key player in this innovative space," said Maddox. "I'm inspired by the incredible work happening at Provenance, and am excited to be a part of developing and bringing about true change in our sector."

The Provenance Blockchain Foundation brings together a diverse community of financial service businesses and developers to resolve real-world financial services inefficiencies at scale on the Provenance Blockchain The Provenance Blockchain is used across lending, mortgages, payments, and capital market management to more efficiently enable the entire digital asset cycle, from origination to financing, funding and trading. To date, the Provenance Blockchain has successfully transformed lending, securitization, private assets, payment and exchanges and has supported over $10 billion in digital-native transactions.

About Provenance Blockchain Foundation

Provenance Blockchain is built specifically for the financial services ecosystem. The world's leading financial institutions, fintechs and asset managers use Provenance Blockchain to enable the entire digital asset life cycle: from origination to financing, funding and trading of digitally-native assets. Provenance Blockchain is successfully transforming lending, securitization, payments and exchanges, supporting over $10 billion dollars in digitally-native transactions. Provenance Blockchain's native utility token, HASH, is used to pay transaction fees and enable governance. Learn more at provenance.io , on Twitter @provenancefdn , and on LinkedIn.

Press Contacts:

Media Contact: info@feinbergstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Provenance Blockchain