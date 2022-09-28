Sitecore 2022 Experience Award Winners Announced

Ultimate Winners to Be Named at Symposium 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, today announced the 2022 Sitecore Experience Awards featuring winners from around the globe in industries from banking and insurance, to retail and manufacturing, to travel and entertainment, and more.

The Sitecore Experience Awards (SEAs) recognize Sitecore customers and partners who have transformed their organizations in innovative and impactful ways across four categories: Best Digital Experience Transformation, Most Intelligent Content Optimization, Best in Connecting The Experience and Seamless Commerce Operations and Experiences.

The winners named from the Americas Region include:

Big Lots, Seamless Commerce Operations and Experiences

MSD Manuals, Most Intelligent Content Optimization

Viva Air , Best in Connecting The Experience

The winners named from the EMEA Region include:

Emirates NBD , Seamless Commerce Operations and Experiences

First Abu Dhabi Bank , Most Intelligent Content Optimization

London Metal Exchange, Best Digital Experience Transformation

The winners named from the APJ Region include:

"Our entire team is excited to be back in person at Symposium this year, coming together to learn and celebrate with our customers, partners and MVP community," said Lee Miles, Chief Customer Success Officer of Sitecore. "I am personally excited announcing this year's Ultimate Awards Winners on the Symposium stage and helping our customers share their stories of success."

Ultimate Winners to Be named at Symposium 2022

Sitecore Symposium will be back in person this year at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, October 17 – 20. Sitecore's Ultimate Experience Winners will be revealed onstage at the event. Previous winners of Sitecore's Ultimate Experience Awards include Aston Martin Lagonda, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and UnitingCare Queensland.

Sitecore Symposium registration is now open and can be accessed at symposium.sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

