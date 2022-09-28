Washington Business Journal Names Guidehouse Among 2022 Top Private Companies in Washington D.C. Metro

Next-Generation Consultancy Earns Leading Recognition in the D.C. Metro Area

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of management and technology consulting services to public and sector commercial clients, announced today that it has ranked #13 on Washington D.C.'s list of largest private companies by the Washington Business Journal. The list recognizes metro-D.C.'s top 100 privately held companies and is ranked by total 2021 revenue.

"We're thrilled to be recognized among the largest private companies in the greater D.C. area and to contribute to the vitality of our local economy," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "It's a testament to our great teams, strong growth, and commitment to helping clients solve big problems and build trust in society."

A Great Place to Work Certified® company, Guidehouse has experienced a momentous year earning many noteworthy accolades including recently being recognized as 2022 Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine. Ranked #4 on Washington Business Journal's Index of the most diverse employers in the Washington metropolitan area, Guidehouse scored 100 Percent in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index for 13 consecutive years, and is recognized as a 2022 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company, among others.

With 13,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse professionals are focused on 21st century challenges within commercial and regulated markets with deep insights and expertise across a range of consulting, digital, and managed services. With agility, innovative solutioning and scale unseen in legacy consulting models, Guidehouse brings a unique collaborative rewards system and a one-of-a-kind integrated delivery model for a distinctive quality program yielding the Next-Generation Consultancy.

The complete list of Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies in Greater D.C. can be found here.

