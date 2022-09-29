Lassen Peak Appoints Accomplished and Dynamic Law Enforcement Leader, Retired Chief of Police Sonia Quiñones, to its Advisory Committee

Female and Hispanic American Law Enforcement Leadership

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Retired Chief of Police Sonia Quiñones to its advisory committee. Chief Quiñones currently serves as the President of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) whose mission is to serve and further the interests of women executives and those who aspire to be law enforcement leaders. In addition to her role at NAWLEE, Chief Quiñones also sits on the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Human and Civil Rights Committee which works to enhance law enforcement's role in strengthening and protecting the civil rights of all people.

Chief Quiñones began her 28-year career in law enforcement as a police officer for the City of Hallandale Beach in 1993. She rose through the ranks holding various roles including sergeant, captain, major, Public Information Officer (PIO), and Chief of Police. Working in these various roles, she gained a comprehensive view of agency operations including investigative services, uniformed patrol, training, media and community engagement, finance, administration and much more. In addition to many other awards and accolades, Sonia is also a graduate of the prestigious Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) National Academy and Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) Senior Management Institute for Police.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Chief Quiñones states, "I'm pleased to be a part of the Lassen Peak mission, as their technology will enhance the safety and operational effectiveness of law enforcement, while preserving the civil rights of the communities with which they're engaging. Also, it will foster an environment of trust by ensuring that all searches are conducted in an authorized and equitable fashion."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "We're delighted to have Sonia join our advisory committee, adding a valuable understanding of the perspective of women in law enforcement, as well as her active engagement in IACP's efforts to address various civil rights challenges within society."

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. The company is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

