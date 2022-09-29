MicroVention Celebrates 25 Years in Neuroendovascular Technologies that Improve Patient Lives

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, celebrates its 25-year anniversary on September 29, 2022. Founded in 1997 by a handful of Associates in a small facility in Southern California, MicroVention is now a worldwide community with over 3,000 Associates and distributors worldwide, operating in over 70 countries with offices across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Costa Rica.

MicroVention has been focused on developing and marketing medical devices that improve patient lives through the treatment of strokes and aneurysms using our innovative products. In 2006, MicroVention was acquired by the Japan-based Terumo Corporation. Terumo provided the support for MicroVention to continue the culture of innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit.

MicroVention has launched over 30 products and has expanded beyond cerebral aneurysms to include treatment for ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations.

On MicroVention's 25th anniversary, celebrations will occur across the globe that focus on its patients, product innovation, and its people – its Associates. The capstone of the anniversary celebration will include Patient's Day. Dr. Timothy White, a Neurosurgery Chief Resident and Endovascular Fellow at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra Northwell, will provide an overview of a patient that was treated with MicroVention products. Likewise, the patient will share her story of the positive impact and improvement of her life from being treated with multiple MicroVention products.

Also, as part of the anniversary ceremonies, MicroVention will add to a time capsule that was built for the company's 20-year anniversary in 2017 that was filled with various artifacts from the past 20 years of the company's history. The time capsule will be sealed and reopened in 2047 as a way of celebrating what the next 25 years may bring to the industry and company.

About MicroVention, Inc .

Founded in 1997, MicroVention develops and markets medical devices that enable or significantly improve treatment of cerebrovascular diseases. In 2006, Terumo Corporation, a major worldwide medical device company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, acquired MicroVention into their family of Companies. Terumo's acquisition of MicroVention allowed both Companies to leverage their unique, proprietary technologies toward an increased focus on treating cerebrovascular diseases.

Headquartered in California, MicroVention products are today sold in more than 70 countries through a direct sales organization alongside strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are located in Aliso Viejo, California and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on MicroVention, please visit www.microvention.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 28,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. For more information on Terumo, please visit www.terumo.com/about/profile.

About Timothy G. White , MD

Timothy G. White is a Neurosurgery Chief Resident and Endovascular Fellow at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra Northwell. He has trained under the tutelage of Dr. Henry Woo to become a dual-trained cerebrovascular neurosurgeon specializing in both open neurosurgical and interventional treatments of cerebrovascular disease.

