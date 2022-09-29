MRP Solutions, formerly known as Mold-Rite Packaging, Announces Rebrand

MRP's new branding and refreshed positioning reflects mission of providing specialized, innovative solutions to its valued customers across health & wellness, specialty food, and other sectors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mold-Rite Packaging, a provider of value-added packaging components, today announced a corporate rebrand including a name change to MRP Solutions ("MRP" or the "Company").

MRP Solutions - Packaging with purpose (PRNewswire)

Drawing on more than 70 years of manufacturing experience, MRP has established itself as a trusted provider of packaging solutions. With nearly 13,000 SKUs produced annually, the Company specializes in child resistant, continuous thread and dispensing closures, as well as jars for a variety of end-markets with a focus on health and wellness segments. The new brand identity better embodies the evolution that has occurred across the organization over recent years. It also represents the Company's continuing strong commitment to the packaging industry during this dynamic time, while also reflecting its investment and positioning for future growth.

The branding is rooted in the foundational elements that have made MRP a reliable and responsive supplier to many national and private label brands. With a focused mission to lead the market as a trusted partner delivering responsive packaging solutions, MRP Solutions has evolved beyond just a supply chain participant to become an agile strategic partner to its customers.

Additionally, as the organization continues to anticipate the growth requirements of both current and prospective customers, the new brand reflects MRP's existing commitment to providing Packaging with Purpose.

"Our mission is to recognize that industry trends continuously change and customer needs are always evolving," notes MRP Solutions President and CEO Jim Fitzgerald. "Our ability to succeed begins with our willingness to approach new challenges with innovation, and maintaining our customer-centric culture that has enabled our long-term success."

As an example of MRP's continuous evolution, the Company plans to debut a new Solutions Center located within its Lake Forest, Illinois corporate headquarters later this year. This innovation center will foster the MRP consultative approach to uncovering customer needs while implementing its strategy to expand capabilities and customize smarter, safer and more flexible packaging solutions that reduce cost and increase speed to market.

With a mindset of purposeful agility, the MRP Solutions team is committed to understanding partners' business objectives and design requirements, while reimagining the approach and tailoring solutions to achieve desired outcomes. Decades of packaging expertise allow the team to move faster, more efficiently and more cost-effectively in today's ever-changing market.

"We're excited about our future and look forward to working with companies across a range of industries to develop new and innovative ways to deliver more value across the packaging supply chain across health and wellness, specialty foods, and other technical applications," adds Fitzgerald. "We are ready to be your partner."

About MRP Solutions

MRP Solutions provides rigid plastic packaging components used by millions of consumers while serving a diverse set of end-markets. Delivering packaging with purpose, MRP products can be found on many national and private label brands in markets including health and wellness, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal and home care, as well as specialty food like spices and sauces. The Company has a library of 900+ tools used to support a product offering of nearly 13,000 SKUs and the ability to create a meaningfully higher count of variations. With a product line comprising child-resistant closures, continuous thread caps, dispensing closures, and jars, MRP Solutions specializes in flexible and efficient operations for small- to medium-sized customers with short-run production needs. Mold-Rite serves its customers through three production facilities in North America, and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. For more information, please visit www.mrpsolutions.com.

