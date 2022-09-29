Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Dr. Ingrid Delaet as Chief Regulatory Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) announced today that Dr. Ingrid Delaet will join the company's executive management team as Chief Regulatory Officer effective October 1, leading the regulatory affairs, quality assurance, medical writing, and program management teams. Dr. Delaet has served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Neurocrine since January 2021.

Dr. Ingrid Delaet, Chief Regulatory Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"Ingrid's deep experience in regulatory affairs will be invaluable to Neurocrine as we work to advance our pipeline in our quest to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "We are thrilled Ingrid is joining the management team to help lead our efforts to discover and develop life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders."

Prior to joining Neurocrine Biosciences, Dr. Delaet served as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, which she joined in 2016. Between 1997 and 2016, she held various positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb in the United States, first in Clinical Research and Development and then in Global Regulatory Affairs, where she served as Therapeutic Area Lead for Immunology. Dr. Delaet started her career in the pharmaceutical industry in Belgium, where she held positions in clinical research at CellPro and Wyeth-Ayerst Research. She received her Ph.D. in Immunology and her M. Sc. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from The Free University of Brussels, Belgium.

About Neurocrine Biosciences



Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid- to late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie).

Neurocrine, the Neurocrine logo, and INGREZZA are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are those risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.