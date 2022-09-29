Science News Unveils the SN 10, their list of 10 Young Scientists Pushing the Boundaries of Scientific Inquiry

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year, Science News is spotlighting 10 early- and mid-career scientists on their way to widespread acclaim.

(PRNewsfoto/Society for Science) (PRNewswire)

Driven by their curiosity and sense of wonder and moved to solve some of the world's biggest problems, each is making a meaningful mark on their chosen field. This year's honorees are focusing on questions ranging from how cells differentiate during development to how life could survive elsewhere in the cosmos to how climate change will drive sea level rise. Many of our honorees seek to be role models, with one scientist using TikTok to inspire conversations about race, ethnicity and human variation and another engaging elementary school students to track the coronavirus.

Each scientist included in the SN 10 is age 40 or under and was selected by a committee of Science News writers and editors — many of whom are experts in their fields — for their potential to shape the science of the future.

Science News is proud to present this year's SN 10:

Carlos Argüelles-Delgado, Harvard University , 35 (they/them)

Jacky Austermann , Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia , 35 (she/her)

Christopher Barnes , Stanford University , 36 (he/him)

Josep Cornella , Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung, 37 (he/his)

Emily Jacobs , University of California, Santa Barbara , 40 (she/her)

Smruthi Karthikeyan , University of California, San Diego , 32 (she/her)

Tina Lasisi , University of Southern California , 30 (she/her)

Huijia Lin , University of Washington , 40 (she/her)

Marcos Simões-Costa, Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, 40 (he/him)

Robin Wordsworth , Harvard University , 39 (he/him)

"Congratulations to the SN 10 honorees," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "These visionary scientists are at the forefront of exciting discoveries. I am excited to follow their exciting careers. I am thrilled to learn that so many are interested in mentorship and inspiring future generations of scientists."

"The SN 10 honorees are truly at the forefront of innovation in science," said Nancy Shute, Editor in Chief of Science News. "They are driven not just to advance knowledge, but to solve big problems facing humankind."

Each year, Society for Science, which publishes Science News, names one scientist from the SN 10 list as the winner of the $1,000 Jon C. Graff, Ph.D. Prize for Excellence in Science Communication. The 2022 Selection Committee awarded the Graff Prize to Tina Lasisi, an expert in human evolution and in high-throughput phenotyping to assess expressed genetic traits.

The committee, which praised Lasisi's expressed interest in strong science communication as well as her use of media to share her work with the public, was composed of five alumni of the Society's science research competitions. A Science News reader since 1974, donor Jon Graff was a pioneer in digital cryptography. Graff died in 2021, and through his estate created an endowed fund that will support this annual prize in perpetuity.

About Science News

Science News has been covering the latest discoveries in science, technology and medicine since 1921, and is published by Society for Science. It offers readers award-winning news and features, commentary, multimedia and access to archives dating back to 1921. Concise, current and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview of all fields and applications of science and technology.

Science News Media Group also includes Science News Explores, which makes science accessible for people ages 9 and up as well as Science News Learning, which brings Science News as well as lesson plans to classrooms across the country.

For more information about Science News, please visit sciencenews.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM.

A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

Media Contact:

Gayle Kansagor

703-489-1131

gkansagor@societyforscience.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Science News