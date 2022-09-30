Adaptation Health to Become Part of Health Management Associates

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), and David Kulick, co-founder of Adaptation Health, announced that Adaptation Health is joining HMA. It will continue to operate as Adaptation Health, an HMA Company.

Founded in 2017, Adaptation Health is an innovation consultancy and incubator based in New Orleans that works with state Medicaid programs and managed care organizations (MCOs) to drive adoption of new delivery and engagement solutions. Adaptation brings together leaders from these sectors to solve systemic problems in publicly funded healthcare.

"Like HMA, Adaptation Health has innovation in its DNA," Rosen said. "I'm excited to pair HMA's unmatched Medicaid expertise with Adaptation Health's creative approach and laser focus for tackling the complex challenges related to Medicaid to benefit those the program serves."

Adaptation Health has worked across dozens of states and MCOs to build private market innovation through expert vendor sourcing, diligence, and deployment driving improvements in member care, acceleration of equity, and supporting positive evolution in public market delivery. They have directly worked with over 500 startups and early Medicaid-focused companies to enable best-in-class solutions for the public good.

"We are very excited to join HMA as they are pre-eminent Medicaid experts. We believe that through this partnership Adaptation Health can continue to support states and MCOs across the country in accelerating Medicaid performance, value, and innovation," Kulick said.

Kulick will continue to lead Adaptation Health, an HMA Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 20 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

