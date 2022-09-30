SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SMBC, AERI, CSVI, and COWN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC), in connection with the proposed merger of SMBC with Citizens Bancshares Co. ("Citizens"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens' shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of SMBC common stock, or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens' share owned. If you own SMBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/smbc

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AERI by Alcon Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERI shareholders will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of AERI common stock owned. If you own AERI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aeri

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSVI by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSVI shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSVI common stock owned. If you own CSVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csvi

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of COWN by TD Bank Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, COWN shareholders will receive $39.00 in cash for each share of COWN common stock owned. If you own COWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cown

