Amitech Solutions Recognized as a UiPath 2022 Industry Partner of the Year Award Winner

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions today announced it has been named a UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD 5 global user conference. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to collaboration, innovation, and success in guiding customers on their automation journeys. Amitech Solutions was awarded the Industry Solutions Partner of the Year winner for the Americas region during the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

Amitech Solutions was awarded the Industry Solutions Partner of the Year winner for the Americas region during the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized by UiPath as the America's Industry Partner of the Year for the transformational work we do to lower expenses and ease workforce challenges in healthcare with UiPath's automation software platform," said Amitech's Founder and CEO, Amit Bhagat. "With skyrocketing healthcare costs and unprecedented workforce challenges, our partnership with UiPath has allowed us to create much needed automation solutions that drive positive economic impact and reduce employee burnout for our customers.

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. The platform provides customers with comprehensive capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, UiPath software robots are able to take on many routine, repetitive business tasks to allow people to focus on more strategic, value-added work. UiPath partners can help their customers advance digital transformation with greater focus on business outcomes, whether in the cloud or on premises.

"We congratulate Amitech for its dedication to transforming businesses through automation, which enables true digital transformation," said Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath. "We have more than 5,000 partners with automation expertise that are engaging with enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses alike to help these customers save money, save time, and gain a competitive advantage in their markets. The UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year Awards recognize the partners who have demonstrated unique capabilities in implementing and scaling automation, growing their own revenues while delivering exceptional value."

For additional information about Amitech please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

For more information contact:

Jessica Rosen

Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amitech Solutions