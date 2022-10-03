Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Broadens Reach of Pediatric Orthopedics to Joliet

Dr. Monica Kogan enhances availability of specialized expertise for young patients

JOLIET, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) today announces an expansion of its pediatric orthopedics presence that will broaden access for patients across the Chicagoland area. Dr. Monica Kogan, a MOR physician also serving as an assistant professor and director of the Pediatric Orthopedics program at Rush University Medical Center, is now practicing across three MOR locations including Chicago, Westchester and newly added, Joliet.

Dr. Kogan's added availability in Joliet continues to deliver on MOR's commitment to enhancing orthopedic treatment options for patients in the city as well as suburban Chicago. Dr. Kogan specializes in the treatment of children's broken bones and other orthopedic problems unique to pediatric patients that include trauma, birth defects, developmental dysplasia, clubfeet, genetic anomalies, neurologic dysfunction, scoliosis, and walking disorders.

"Dr. Kogan offers parents a world-class option for the treatment of their children's orthopedic conditions," said Dr. Brian Cole, managing partner of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. "I am convinced that Dr. Kogan's expertise, core values and dedication to the areas in which she serves will solidify her as a pillar of the medical communities in Joliet and Westchester, while she continues her impactful work in Chicago."

In addition to receiving praise for her clinical expertise, Dr. Kogan has been consistently recognized for the active role she plays in the communities she serves and beyond. She has led two surgical mission trips to the Dominican Republic and been involved with the Perry Initiative program, mentoring female high school and medical students with interest in the world of orthopedic surgery. Also fluent in Spanish, Dr. Kogan's bilingualism allows her to connect with and treat pediatric patients from an array of backgrounds.

Since joining MOR in 2006, Dr. Kogan has built upon her successful fellowship at the Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, which is a renowned pediatric center serving five states in the inter-mountain region. Dr. Kogan is a graduate from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago and completed her orthopedic surgical residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kogan at MOR locations in Joliet, Westchester or Chicago, please visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

MOR is among the international leaders in musculoskeletal health and is currently ranked No. 5 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of international renowned Orthopedic and Spine surgeons who pioneer the latest advances in technology and surgical techniques to improve the lives and activity levels of patients around the world. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. MOR also has eight, stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster (Centennial Village), IN.

View original content:

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush