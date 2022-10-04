DXC Technology Statement

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), confirmed today that management has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition of the Company. Management remains focused on the Company's transformation journey. Consistent with its fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value, the Company is engaged in preliminary discussions and is sharing information.

However, to date no formal proposal has been received. There are no assurances that any proposal will be received or determined to be adequate by the Board of Directors. The Company does not intend to comment further on market rumors or developments unless it deems additional disclosure to be appropriate or required. The Company remains focused on delivering for its customers and colleagues as it executes its transformation journey.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

