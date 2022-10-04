GolfStatus Announces Partnership With BackSwing Golf to Increase Fundraising Opportunities at Charity Golf Events

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus , the leading technology platform for charity golf tournament fundraisers, is pleased to announce a partnership with BackSwing Golf Events , a group of female professional golfers that provide on-course contests, entertainment, and fundraising for charity and corporate golf events. The partnership gives tournament organizers another option to enhance its tournament experience and generate additional revenue.

GolfStatus's golf event management and fundraising platform streamlines golf fundraisers and charity tournaments, saving organizers time and effort and helping raise more money. BackSwing Golf will appear in GolfStatus's Marketplace , a one-stop shop of trusted vendors providing goods and services to golf event organizers. BackSwing Golf offers on-course entertainment and fundraising opportunities, including beat the pro contests, pro-am participation, long drives, on-course clinics, golf ball launchers, and more.

"GolfStatus helps nonprofits and charities tap into golf's incredible fundraising power," said Ashley Watson, director of marketing at GolfStatus. "Partnering with BackSwing Golf opens doors for event organizers to not only add an element of fun and excitement to their tournament, but to raise even more money for their mission."

"Our goal at BackSwing Golf is to help take events to the next level," said McKenzie Lyng, CEO/Co-Founder/Owner at BackSwing Golf. "Our pros bring something unique to every golf tournament. We're excited to work with GolfStatus to help organizations put on a great event and bring in dollars that drive impact."

GolfStatus and BackSwing Golf will present a free joint webinar on October 20, 2022. GolfStatus's Frank Cuddy, Client Relations Specialist, and BackSwing Golf's Lyng will share how unique golf tournament sponsorships, like on-course entertainment, raise more dollars and add excitement to the event. Register for free at golfstatus.org/resource-library .

Find out more about BackSwing Golf and other vendors by visiting golfstatus.org/marketplace .

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Visit golfstatus.org .

About BackSwing Golf

BackSwing Golf Events is a group of lady professional golfers, who bring something unique and fun to corporate and charity golf events. What we do is unlike any other addition to your golf event. The BackSwing pros are personable, professional and excellent fundraisers. Has your charity event been the same for several years? Well, we can fix that. BackSwing will customize the involvement with our team to fit your event. From a "beat the pro" game, to a pro am style event, we will make your event more fun! Visit backswinggolfevents.com .

