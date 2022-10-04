ProPricer's On-Demand Learning Center, ProPricer University, Available Now

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPricer, the leading proposal pricing solution for government contractors and federal agencies, has released a new, virtual training center, ProPricer University. This platform will provide a thorough, holistic, and systematic learning experience through on-demand training to enhance customer experience and familiarity with ProPricer.

'Serving the customer well,' is one of the core pillars in ProPricer's approach to business. ProPricer University aims to give customers flexible support and preparation to help not only help with user adoption and confidence but overall satisfaction.

"ProPricer University was designed to help students engage with ProPricer fundamentals in a way that impacts student learning and skillset. Leveraging our dynamic new learning platform allows student access to the tools and opportunities needed to focus on a particular topic at their pace. We are proud and excited to launch ProPricer University as a medium for personal and professional growth," said Estevan Mercado, Technical Support Manager.

ProPricer University will educate teams with lessons that are both hands-on and self-paced, making it easy to fit into any schedule. Additionally, the learning management system will provide strong foundational knowledge, ensuring all users are well supported through their learning journey. Key features of ProPricer University include:

30+ interactive learning modules (new content added quarterly)

Annual subscription at an affordable rate

Easy sign up for you and your team

Practical examples to prepare you for working with ProPricer

"Our goal with ProPricer University's on-demand availability was to allow anyone direct access to "how" ProPricer works, no matter their schedule. Available on any device, including through the Talent LMS mobile app, ProPricer University will play a key role in onboarding new users while still helping seasoned, veteran users learn best practice recommendations no matter how long they've used the software," affirmed Michael Weaver, Director of Corporate Strategy.

ProPricer University launched today, Monday, October 3, 2022. To learn about ProPricer University, visit https://engage.propricer.com/propricer-university.

About ProPricer

ProPricer is software that maximizes the efficiency and accuracy of the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and auditing of proposal pricing. At ProPricer, we are committed to ensuring the best possible resources are available to our customers. With everything we do, we believe in thinking differently and serving our customers well.

Founded in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 US defense contractors. The company thrives on transforming its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all its current and future users. ProPricer is a trademark of Executive Business Services, Inc. (EBS). Visit us at propricer.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Holly DeHesa, hdehesa@propricer.com

