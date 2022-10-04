PURIS, the Engine Accelerating Growth in the Plant-Based Industry, Launches Its First Consumer Brand: AcreMade, A Better Plant-Based Egg

AcreMade is an important step toward a future where plant-based takes the lead, resetting the world's expectations for satisfaction, affordability, and sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PURIS, an early and innovative pioneer in plant-based food systems, today announced the launch of its first consumer brand: AcreMade, a better plant-based egg. AcreMade is ushering in a new era of plant-based eggs with delicious, easy-to-use, nutritious products free from the top nine allergens, unlocking a world of potential within plant-based eating. AcreMade developed an egg substitute made from PURIS' star ingredient—yellow field peas—a nutritious and planet-friendly pulse that satisfies hunger while fueling a regenerative food system at the same time. According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, sales of vegan eggs are expected to reach a value of close to $3.3 billion by 2031, and AcreMade plans to support this growth using the foundation of PURIS' scaled-protein supply chain.

Egg Substitute is the latest innovation in plant-based eggs using peas as the star ingredient. The shelf-stable powder is free from the top 9 allergens, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and non-GMO. AcreMade is perfect for preparing a variety of dishes from scrambles in a hot skillet (simply mix with water) to oven-baked goods as a one-to-one substitute. (PRNewswire)

A unique egg substitute for all your needs

AcreMade is debuting its Plant-Based Egg Substitute, a shelf-stable powder perfect for scrambling or baking. A game-changer for breakfast scramblers, quiches, and cookies alike, Substitute is available for purchase at AcreMade.com in a case of eight, 4.9 oz bags (96 total servings) for $54.99. Additionally, AcreMade uses Upcycled Certified™pea starch, a new certification that recognizes brands that put previously unused ingredients to work, which decreases waste while improving sustainability metrics. AcreMade has a strong innovation pipeline and will launch additional products in 2023 in frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable formats that address customer needs across retail, foodservice, and ingredient applications.

Tapping the power of pea protein

AcreMade is the only brand to use yellow field peas as the main protein source in its plant-based egg product. Peas benefit each link in the food chain by building soil health and unlock more possibilities within plant-based food by requiring few resources to grow, all while delivering high nutritional content to eaters. Additionally, AcreMade eggs are comparable to traditional eggs from a nutrition standpoint—AcreMade contains 5g of protein/serving and 0 mg of cholesterol.

"We're thrilled to be launching AcreMade as our first direct to consumer brand," said Nicole Atchison, CEO of AcreMade and PURIS Holdings. "From seed to shelf, grower to finished product, PURIS has the capability, network and resources to uniquely improve the food journey, and create products that consumers love. AcreMade is another step towards healthier choices for people, practices that are safe for soil and animals, and a food supply ready to feed a growing planet."

Whether you're a plant-based home cook, an allergy household, an ethical vegan, an environmental steward, or just plant-curious, AcreMade is for you.

More about the PURIS mission

With a goal of building a plant-strong planet, PURIS is enabling plant-based foods to be a bigger part of the plate by developing food that people can love forever—products that are grown, processed and packaged in the USA and accessible to all. PURIS is pursuing plant-based protein alternatives that are more sustainable and scalable. Both of these standards are critical needs for the world's population moving forward. By providing nutritionally equivalent alternatives to favorite foods made with only sustainable ingredients, the PURIS approach feeds health, happiness, and peace of mind. For more than three decades, PURIS has worked to accomplish this mission by creating an end-to-end food system. PURIS is the engine behind the growth of the plant-based industry, reshaping the entire food system every step of the way.

About AcreMade

AcreMade is making eggs for everyone. Leaning upon 35+ years of plant-based protein experience, AcreMade has developed an egg technology platform using the scaled-protein supply chain of its partners at PURIS Proteins that can support the needs of all customers, from plant-based home cooks to global manufacturing leaders. With a commitment to allergen-friendly ingredients that are affordable, functional, and available, AcreMade is unlocking the potential of plant-based eating.

About PURIS

PURIS is a Midwest-based food and agricultural technology company shaping the future of how the world eats. Its vertically integrated system bridges the gap between growers and sustainable finished products with plant-based food technology. Recently Named Most Innovative Food Company of 2021 by Fast Company Magazine, the family-owned organization is the largest supplier of pea protein in North America. Leading the plant-based protein movement by making organic and non-GMO ingredients more functional, accessible, affordable and nutrient-rich, PURIS ingredients fuel some of retail's biggest brands, from alternative meats to non-dairy milks and everything in between. Its newly launched consumer brand Acremade is poised to disrupt the plant-based egg industry with its egg technology platform.

PURIS unites satisfying flavor and texture with some of the highest protein content of any plant-based food on the planet. By providing nutritionally equivalent alternatives to favorite foods made with only sustainable ingredients, PURIS feeds health, happiness and peace of mind. Visit www.puris.com to learn more.

