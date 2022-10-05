DiscGenics to Present at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscGenics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine, today announced that Flagg Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman will present virtually at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 11-13 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally.

Flanagan will provide an update on the Company's first-in-human clinical study of its allogeneic discogenic progenitor cell therapy (IDCT) for lumbar disc degeneration. In the FDA-approved, prospective, randomized, double-blinded, controlled, multicenter study, high dose IDCT produced clinically meaningful, statistically significant improvements in low back pain, function, and quality of life by 12 weeks following intradiscal injection. As Flanagan will discuss, improvements were sustained at the 52- and 78-week interim readouts with additional data to follow at 104 weeks.

On-Demand virtual content will be available to conference attendees beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 90 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of DiscGenics's presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand.

About DiscGenics

DiscGenics is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine. DiscGenics's first product candidate, IDCT (rebonuputemcel), is an allogeneic, injectable discogenic progenitor cell therapy for symptomatic, mild to moderate lumbar disc degeneration. IDCT is a mixture of live Discogenic Cells, which are a unique progenitor cell population derived from donated adult human intervertebral disc tissue, and a viscous carrier. As the only company in the world to develop an allogeneic cell therapy derived from intervertebral disc cells to treat diseases of the disc, DiscGenics has a unique opportunity to offer a non-surgical, potentially regenerative solution for the treatment of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of back pain. For more information, visit discgenics.com.

