Valet Living Announces the Promotion of Erin Kuithe to Regional Vice President of National Key Accounts

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily industry, announced that Erin Kuithe has been promoted to Regional Vice President of National Key Accounts. Kuithe, who has been with Valet Living for nearly 12 years, had most recently been the National Director of Sales overseeing key accounts, working with institutional owners and operating partners to enhance community values.

Erin Kuithe has been promoted to Regional Vice President of National Key Accounts. Kuithe, who has been with Valet Living for nearly 12 years, had most recently been the National Director of Sales overseeing key accounts, working with institutional owners and operating partners to enhance community values. (PRNewswire)

Kuithe is excited to take this next step in her career, to support the success of Valet Living nationwide, and continue to be a difference-maker in the greater multifamily industry. And she couldn't think of a better place to do that. "Valet Living has such an amazing, inclusive culture," Kuithe said. "It starts with a servant leadership mindset that is always open to new ideas – growing and adapting to improve constantly."

Kuithe began her career at Valet Living in 2011 and has held both local and regional sales roles, graduated from Valet Living's "Accelerate Leadership Program," and earned President's Club recognition for excellence in sales performance and client support for ten years.

"Erin has been an integral part of our Valet Living team for the last 12 years, and we couldn't be prouder to promote her to this role," said CEO and President Shawn Handrahan. "Erin has built many great client relationships during her tenure at Valet Living and will continue cultivating those relationships and sharing those skills and assets as a leader of the National Key Accounts team."

"There's amazing teamwork and collaboration at every level, and I really enjoy the wonderful people I get to work alongside daily," Kuithe explained. "All this has allowed Valet Living to keep building amazing offerings for our clients to help them reach their goals. At the end of the day, we get to create jobs and improve the lives of residents and clients, and I love being able to be a part of that."

Prior to Valet Living, Kuithe worked on the advertising side of multifamily for seven years at Apartment Guide, first as an Account Executive, then promoted to Sales Executive, and ultimately promoted to Regional Sales Manager. Overall, she has worked in the multifamily industry for 18 years and received her CAS in 2008.

Why multifamily? To Kuithe, the answer is simple: "I love how it's such a large industry, but everyone is always willing to dig in and work together to reach goals."

And according to Kuithe, being a strong female leader in the multifamily industry has only added to her positive experience. "It's one of the reasons I love multifamily. This industry empowers women to be seen, heard, and valued for their thoughts and ideas." This promotion further solidifyings Valet Living's commitment to supporting women leaders in the multifamily industry.

"I hope to continue to build out improved ways we can support our clients even better and faster. I want to support the amazing National team any way I can and help expand upon our proactive National Account Management processes. And of course, I want to be better tomorrow than today!" said Kuithe.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

Contact:

Nikita Bhappu Abbaspour

(813) 331-0680

nikita.bhappu@valetliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valet Living