World's First Free Beverage Company Says Free Vending Machines Are Next

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water should be free – so why do we pay to drink it? It's a pivotal question that's being asked by the Austin-based startup FreeWater as they push to make not only water but other products free across the globe. FreeWater is a new type of company that makes money by printing advertisements onto aluminum bottles and paper cartons of natural spring water which then allows them to give it away for free. Leading what they call the "giving economy" they also donate 10 cents per beverage to build water wells for people in need.

"Our product makes donating to charity as simple as saving money on your groceries and drinking FreeWater," said FreeWater's Founder, Josh Cliffords.

The company says FreeWater is only the beginning and it's just the first product of their future free supermarkets. Each new free product they introduce will donate to a different charitable cause. The groundbreaking startup has quickly become an international phenomenon creating interest around the world from brands, investors, and consumers alike. FreeWater's viral Tiktok and Instagram accounts have played a key role in its massive influence. The company reached 100,000,000 organic impressions within a year, and they now hope to offer their passionate global following a chance to get more involved by participating in their crowdfunding campaign on FundRazr to finance free vending machines and the company's global expansion.

FreeWater has already financed two water projects in Kenya by distributing free spring water in the USA. Their mission is to put the highest quality products in consumers' hands for a negative price since the water is free and it is donated to charity.

"Our startup puts a spin on capitalism by freely distributing negatively priced goods that are profitable," said Cliffords. "We help brands reach their desired audience, provide consumers with high-quality goods for free, and donate to charity to solve global issues without using a penny of taxpayers' money."

"Free vending machines will be a key role of FreeWater's future distribution model," said Cliffords. "Our mobile app will limit users to 1-3 free drinks/snacks per person daily. Free vending machines will be emptied daily and each location will donate between $10,000 to $36,000 to charity annually."

