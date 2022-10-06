Databricks and Signal Sciences Executives Join Propelo's Board as Company Sees Massive Growth and Acceleration in Enterprise Market Segment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelo Inc. today announced that Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks, and Andrew Peterson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, have joined its Board of Directors. The new board members bring deep executive and operational experience in the enterprise market segment to Propelo.

Naveen Zutshi is the CIO of Databricks. Over 7000 organizations rely on the Databricks platform to unify their data, analytics, and AI. Before joining Databricks, Naveen was the SVP and CIO of Palo Alto Networks, serving as a CEO Executive leadership team member, responsible for the strategy & execution of Palo Alto Networks' global information technology. Naveen has a successful track record of partnering with companies to help them scale rapidly and expand into new categories.

"Increasing engineering productivity has become a C-Suite priority in most enterprises today. And this requires new thinking and a holistic end-to-end data-led approach. Propelo provides an innovative product to do exactly that. I am pleased and excited to partner with Nishant Doshi and the Propelo board to guide the company through its next expansion phase," said Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks

Andrew Peterson is a founder, board member, advisor, and investor. As CEO and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, Andrew led the company in creating their industry-defining technology platform to protect websites/mobile apps/APIs, ultimately leading to the $825M sale to Fastly in under eight years. Before Signal Sciences, Andrew has been building leading edge, high-performing product and sales teams across five continents for 20 years with companies like Etsy, Google, and the Clinton Foundation.

"Having founded and scaled a company, I've experienced firsthand the huge business impact that maximizing engineering productivity can have in today's hyper-competitive environment. The Propelo platform provides engineering management with actionable insights across different facets of the development cycle. In addition, Propelo assists developers with the right data and automation to reduce their task burden," said Andrew Peterson, Founder & CEO of Signal Sciences (now part of Fastly).

"Propelo has seen massive traction in the enterprise market segment, and it is accelerating. I am very pleased to welcome Naveen Zutshi and Andrew Peterson to the Board of Directors. I look forward to their keen insights and guidance as we continue to serve and expand business with enterprise customers," said Nishant Doshi, Founder & CEO of Propelo Inc.

"In today's remote-first world, teams that leverage data for different business functions find a way to out-execute teams that don't. Engineering teams are one of the most important sources of rocket fuel for a company, and managing these teams with data can create an unfair advantage for the company. We are thrilled to see Propelo help a wide variety of enterprise customers in their quest for engineering excellence. I am incredibly excited to welcome Andrew and Naveen to the Propelo board." said Dan Nguyen-Huu, Partner at Decibel Partners.

Propelo is an Engineering Excellence Platform for the Enterprise. Propelo analyzes data from 40+ DevOps tools, such as Jira, GitHub, and Jenkins, to create an end-to-end map of your software factory operations. Propelo provides DORA and 40+ modern metrics, uncovers hidden insights, and drives intelligent workflow automation to improve developer productivity and software delivery immediately.

