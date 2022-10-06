Outsell Announces Nicolle Lamb as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

A seasoned marketing and automotive leader, Lamb will drive Outsell's growth efforts to help dealerships transform their customer engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsell , a data and technology leader serving the automotive industry, announced today its latest strategic hire with the appointment of seasoned digital marketing and automotive expert Nicolle Lamb to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

"My passion for automotive runs deep, and I am immensely proud to join a company like Outsell that is equally passionate about this industry," Lamb said. "Outsell's best-in-class platform was built by a seasoned team of automotive experts who care deeply about dealers, and as the industry evolves, the company is pioneering the future of automotive customer engagement. I look forward to leading our marketing and business development efforts as we help more dealerships grow their revenue through transforming the way they engage their customers."

Lamb's appointment is part of Outsell's growth strategy to help dealerships harness the potential of their first-party customer data, bringing sophisticated customer engagement capabilities to the industry.

"The world's leading brands have shifted over $100 billion in revenue to utilizing CDEPs to harness the power of their first-party data to deliver the right messages to the right people at the right times," said John Clavadetscher, Outsell's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Customers have grown to expect a more personalized approach and Outsell is here to help the automotive industry take advantage of this opportunity."

Sitting on Outsell's senior leadership team, Lamb adds to the company's customer engagement expertise a depth of automotive experience and a track record of marketing accomplishments. Lamb's past roles include leadership positions at Epsilon/Aspen Marketing and Cars.com/Dealer Inspire. Prior to joining Outsell, she founded her own marketing consulting company, Lane Marketing, and a women's mentorship and leadership company called WINGS Coaching.

"Driving transformation is what Outsell is all about and there is a common thread with Nicolle and her career experience. I am greatly looking forward to the achievements our team at Outsell has in store," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell. "Sales and marketing are evolving rapidly, and the companies that are leading their industries are the ones that are investing in understanding and engaging with their customers. For dealerships, harnessing first-party customer data with Outsell is a powerful competitive advantage, and I'm very proud to have Nicolle join our team as we help transform the automotive industry for the future."

About Outsell

Outsell is a data and technology company whose leading automotive Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) builds a complete view of the customer and automatically delivers individualized communications where and when they will have the greatest impact on profitability and retention. The company is transforming the automotive industry. Outsell's proprietary technology harnesses millions of records of data daily, creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual buying process. That's why Outsell is the trusted platform for more than 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands.

