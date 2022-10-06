PANTZER PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING ON FUND V

Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund V closes at $781 Million

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantzer Properties, Inc. ("Pantzer"), a vertically integrated multifamily owner/operator, announced the final closing of its fifth real estate fund, Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund V ("Fund V") on September 30, 2022. Fund V was oversubscribed with $781 million in capital commitments, exceeding the fundraising target of $750 million.

Fund V received substantial commitments from endowments, pension funds, healthcare systems, foundations, non-profits, Registered Investment Advisors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Fund V is approximately 75% larger than Pantzer's prior fund.

Fund V is a continuation of Pantzer's highly successful, fully discretionary private equity fund series known as the Panco Strategic Real Estate Funds, focusing on tangible multifamily assets in high-barrier to entry markets along the East Coast of the United States.

