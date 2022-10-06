Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners Adds Grand Rapids ENT of Michigan to Provide Expanded and Improved Patient Care

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners has added a second state to its roster of high-quality, innovative ENT and allergy partners with the addition of Grand Rapids ENT.

"We are elated for the talented group of physicians and staff at Grand Rapids ENT to partner with the Parallel team," says Glenn Noble, Parallel's CEO. "The practice has a strong presence and reputation both locally and across the state of Michigan. We are very much looking forward to working with Dr. Pfennig and the Grand Rapids ENT team as we continue to rapidly grow and expand Parallel's footprint."

For more than 25 years, Grand Rapids ENT has provided a full range of ear, nose, and throat services to the Greater Grand Rapids area. Staffing six experienced, board-certified physicians, the practice also offers allergy testing and treatment, audiological testing, hearing aid sales and services, and reconstructive and cosmetic facial plastic surgery.

"Backed by Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners, we can now focus on providing even greater care for our patients," said Thomas Pfennig, DO, a board-certified ear, nose throat and allergy specialist with Grand Rapids ENT. "This is a win for us and our patients. Our philosophies aligned perfectly with Parallel, and we're excited to build an even stronger practice together in the years ahead."

Grand Rapids ENT Physician providers include Gregory J. Artz, M.D., Neurotologist, Claudell Cox, M.D., Otolaryngologist, Robert J. Meleca, M.D., Otolaryngologist, Thomas W. Pfennig, D.O., Otolaryngologist, Joe Taylor, M.D. Pediatric Otolaryngologist, and Devin Mistry, D.O. Otolaryngologist and Rhinologist.

Parallel is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep experience in healthcare services.

About Parallel

Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners is a physician-centric management organization specifically designed to address the unique needs and demands of ENT and allergy practices. Working in parallel with its partner practices, the organization provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners currently incorporates the expertise of 21 doctors at eight locations in two states (Delaware and Michigan).

To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners, please visit https://parallelenta.com .

To inquire about opportunities to partner with us, email Glenn Noble, Chief Executive Officer (GNoble@parallelenta.com), or Justin Kuperberg, Chief Development Officer (Jkuperberg@jkuperberg@parallelenta.com).

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm with over $1.2 billion of assets under management focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. The firm has been consistently named a Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm by Inc. Magazine. In 2022, Trinity Hunt ranked No. 13 among 517 PE firms on the inaugural HEC-Dow Jones Best Performing Small-Cap Private Equity Firms ranking.

For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com.

Press Contact:

Avery Meginnis

Slant Partners

am@slantpartners.com

704.942.1598

View original content:

SOURCE Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners