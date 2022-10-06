A STATEMENT FROM PELOTON CEO AND PRESIDENT BARRY McCARTHY

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announced approximately 500 global team member positions have been eliminated, as part of the final phase of the company's transformation journey. The restructuring of Peloton's business and capital structure to assure its long-term health is complete, and management's focus is now on growth. CEO and President Barry McCarthy reinforces his belief in the lasting resilience of the Peloton business and thanks departing team members for their contributions to the business:

"I joined Peloton for the comeback story, not to sell the business. And today the business is fundamentally more sound than ever and on the right path, so to be clear, there is no timeclock nipping at our heels. If my comments to the WSJ suggested otherwise, then I misspoke, as that is simply not true.

Restructuring a business requires difficult decisions that affect people's lives. I'm grateful for the many contributions of those who have been impacted. The changes we have made, combined with the performance of the business, are moving us closer to our fiscal year-end goal of break-even cash flow, with a renewed focus on growth. We are in the business of driving performance, and the business is indeed performing. By any measure, we have made remarkable progress in record time."

About Peloton:

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

