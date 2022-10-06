Vuzix Smart Glasses Selected to Support NSION's Seamless Situational Awareness Solution for DOD and First Responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that NSION, an innovator in the situational awareness, secure media, and data management market, has made Vuzix an approved technology partner for its NSC3™ seamless situational awareness solution primarily designed for the DoD, security customers and first responders, but also usable by new markets for NSION including enterprise and healthcare.

NSION's NSC3™ System improves the efficiency of mission-critical operations by streaming and storing live video from drones, phones, cars and other sources to command-and-control rooms as well as mobile devices in the field. Even in complex, life-critical situations, NSC3™ enables intelligent data algorithms to search threats and abnormalities from video or data feeds. The NSION NSC3™ platform pulls in real-time media streams, including data and HD video, from any number of sources to be shared between team members and displayed on Vuzix smart glasses for heads-up and hands-free situational awareness. Vuzix and NSION are currently conducting joint demonstrations of this solution.

"NSION is excited about the relationship with Vuzix as their smart glasses technology combined with the NSION video broadcasting and management platform can address many applications, serving multiple vertical markets and in certain applications possibly help save lives," said Brett Johnson, North America Channels Director of NSION.

"Our smart glasses continue to be integrated into high performance next-generation systems such as this robust solution from NSION," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are excited to work with them to help support a broad adoption of their NSC3™ platform by an expansive list of customers and agencies."

About NSION

NSION (https://www.nsiontec.com/ provides situational awareness and secure communications channels with live data transmission through encrypted management platforms while using their own equipment. NSION is an innovator in the situational awareness, secure media, and data management market. Our technology NSC3™ System improves the efficiency of mission-critical operations by streaming and storing live video from drones, phones, cars and other sources to command-and-control room to mobile devices on the field. NSC3™ technology supports any camera, any platform and is functional in any network. All of them improve radically the situational awareness needs by optimizing data security and speed in video data transfer. Even in complex, life-critical situations. NSC3™ enables intelligent data algorithms to search threats and abnormalities from video or data feeds. Founded in 2017, NSION has a strong heritage underpinned by over 20 years of work in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers, and vendors. NSION incorporated in the United States in 2019 and its US headquarters is in Syracuse, New York.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 254 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses and its relationships with NSION and its customers, future business opportunities and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

