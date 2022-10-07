To Help Families and Communities Wherever There is Need, Felman Production of West Virginia and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky Marshal $50,000 in Resources to Provide Critical Emergency Relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian

Companies joining forces to provide meals, water, and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers, and first responders, in partnership with Miami-based parent co. Felman Trading Americas

LETART, W.Va., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Felman Production, a Letart, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company, and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company, announced today they are providing $50,000 to support the people and communities recovering from the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The companies have already donated over $30,000 in emergency relief – including over 3,000 meals and hundreds of cases of water – and plan to donate at least an additional $20,000 that will provide critical services and supplies in the areas impacted by the storm.

Felman Production and CCMA are working with their Miami-based partners at Felman Trading Americas to deliver and distribute supplies directly to South Florida communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production and CCMA issued the following joint statement: "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this catastrophic hurricane. While we know recovery will take many months, we hope this assistance brings some relief to the people and communities of South Florida as they begin to recover and rebuild. We'd like to thank the first responders and our associates at Felman Trading Americas, who are working around the clock to assist with on-the-ground disaster recovery and relief efforts in affected communities."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of Felman Production and CCMA coming to aid communities in need. In August, CCMA donated $25,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life to individuals directly impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. This past December, CCMA provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities following a devasting tornado outbreak in the region. And this past March, Felman Production and CCMA provided $70,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

