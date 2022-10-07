Kroger Launches Annual Winter Wine Box

Collection contains 24 specially curated wines from around the world

CINCINNATI , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today announced the launch of its annual Winter Wine Box Celebration Pack, available in select stores across the Kroger Family of Companies beginning October 9.

"We have specially curated 24 exquisite wines for our customers this season, and we can't wait for them to be enjoyed," said Barry Craft, Kroger's vice president of Grocery. "There's something for everyone – reds, whites, rosé and sparkling varieties from around the world—and as customers try the curation, they can learn more about a prized varietal or world-renowned growing region each day."

The selection of handpicked wines exclusive to Kroger hail from Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, the Republic of North Macedonia, South Africa and Spain. Priced at $69.99, the Winter Wine Box contains 24 bottles that are 6.3 ounces, equaling six full-sized bottles of wine. Whether customers gift the collection, pair it with a Murray's cheese tray to host their own wine tasting or use it as a fun countdown to the holidays, it is sure to be a memorable experience this winter season.

Beginning October 9, Winter Wine Boxes will be available to purchase in-store and online using Kroger Pickup or Delivery options. Members of Boost by Kroger can have their box brought to their door with no delivery fee.

