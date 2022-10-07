Taylor Rosty Named as CEO for Denver Marketing/Fundraising Agency Lasso Digital

Denver Firm Serves Exclusively Nonprofit and Government Clients

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital is excited to announce the appointment of Taylor Rosty as Chief Executive Officer. Most recently Rosty served as the Managing Director for the firm.

Under Rosty's leadership Lasso Digital has:

Grown the agency's team from 2 to 10 employees, despite a challenging hiring market

Led a successful rebrand of the agency

Helped the firm bounce back successfully from the pandemic, doubling revenues from 2020 to 2021

Launched a new line of business, fundraising consulting for nonprofits

Modernized and streamlined the company, including adding project management infrastructure and software that allow the agency to serve its clients more effectively

Been instrumental in landing several large clients including Parker Arts , Connect for Health Colorado, and the Wyoming Department of Education.

Rosty, originally from Casper, Wyoming, has nearly a decade of experience in marketing for the social impact sector. Before joining Lasso, Rosty held positions at The Blue Bench, a Denver-based nonprofit, and Black Fox Philanthropy, a Boulder-based fundraising consultancy serving global NGOs. She currently serves on the board of Project Safeguard, a Denver-based nonprofit providing legal support to survivors of domestic violence. Rosty holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics with an emphasis in Marketing from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm excited and proud to name Taylor CEO of Lasso Digital," said Erich Kirshner, the agency's founder and owner. "Taylor has done so much to allow our firm to recover from pandemic and to thrive since those difficult early months of 2020. I'm perhaps most proud of the healthy culture she has fostered at our agency. It's a culture that allows our employees to deliver the best results to our clients and to be happy doing this work."

Taylor said about her appointment: "I am incredibly proud of the work Erich and I, as well as our team, have done to bring Lasso Digital into an exciting phase of growth. Lasso has an exceptional team and incredible clients, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve both through my role as CEO. I am eager to work with our team to find new ways to serve our clients so that they can focus on what matters most: their missions."

About Lasso Digital

Lasso Digital, formerly The Evolution Agency, is a Denver marketing and fundraising firm that specializes in meeting the communications needs of nonprofit and government clients. The agency, originally founded in 2013, has significant experience in the public health, social services, and arts arenas. Information available at lassodigital.co.

