NetReveal® and SymphonyAI Sensa reinvent financial crime management with Sensa-NetReveal Suite

New solution is a 'no compromise' transaction and behaviour monitoring offering that uniquely blends AI detection with intelligent alert management

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial crime detection leader NetReveal and SymphonyAI Sensa, a trailblazer in AI and machine learning to uncover criminal financial activity, today announced the launch of the Sensa-NetReveal Suite. The latest version of the market-leading NetReveal financial compliance solution, the Sensa-NetReveal Suite, integrates visionary AI technologies into the quality and depth of an established financial crime solution.

The first innovation coming from the SymphonyAI acquisition of NetReveal from BAE Systems, announced in July 2022, the Sensa-NetReveal Suite delivers comprehensive, financial crime-fighting capabilities, initially addressing transaction and customer and organisational behaviour monitoring. The Sensa-NetReveal Suite reduces the complexities and costs financial institutions face in financial crime detection by optimizing the use of AI in risk detection and alert management without complex integrations, delayed results, or mounting overheads.

Working end-to-end, Sensa-NetReveal Suite transaction monitoring includes advanced anti-money laundering and fraud detection, efficient visual investigation, intelligent alert scoring, behavioral graph network analysis and automated regulatory reporting in one seamless investigator journey. This complete approach to transaction monitoring provides:

Increased risk detection accuracy by >70%: Advanced detection of hidden risk with both Sensa AI-led detection models and traditional rules. With such detection accuracy, traditional false positive hurdles are immediately overcome.

Optimised alerting with up to 70% less manual review: intelligent event triage (IET), driven by model ops, is automated triage that scores alerts using an organization's specific risk appetite, delivering optimized alert decisions while minimizing time wasted on false positives.

Tried, tested, trusted: The Sensa-NetReveal Suite automatically and continuously surfaces suggested alert scoring, allowing for a detailed and transparent assessment of AI results. Machine learning predictions are viewed in the NetReveal case management interface, providing transparent, ongoing model validation and assessment to support model governance.

Optimized integration reduces cost overheads and speeds deployment: Operational efficiencies such as reduced false positives and time spent on investigation combine with a streamlined infrastructure optimizing overall footprint.

Seamless, intuitive investigator journey: Streamlined UI workflows in the Sensa-NetReveal Suite make investigations more effective and efficient, using explainable machine learning (ML) insights, AML-tailored network analysis, and graphical behavioural summaries.

Mike Foster, Managing Director, NetReveal, said: "We know that financial institutions are looking for the right blend of rules-based and AI insights while they address growing costs and transaction volumes. The Sensa-NetReveal Suite supports our clients as their priorities evolve. Now, banks and other regulated financial institutions can immediately take advantage of AI, starting with intelligent prioritisation and management of alerts, right through to AI-led detections that identify previously hidden risks. Most importantly, these are options all within a single interface, giving financial organizations the benefit of effectiveness without risking efficiency."

Simon Moss, CEO, SymphonyAI Sensa, said: "The Sensa-NetReveal Suite is changing the face of fighting financial crime. It uses the best of Sensa and NetReveal so organizations can discover more crime, tackle costs that burden focus and effectiveness, and transform operational performance in one interface. This not only meets banks, fintechs, insurance, treasury, and other regulated organizations' needs today, but it is also the foundation for growth and the future, as a platform as nimble as our adversaries. As interest in and appetite for more AI and data-backed reporting grows, the suite scales as the bank does, providing an end-to-end experience."

The Sensa-NetReveal Suite is available as part of the latest NetReveal version, which also includes Sanctions PEP & Negative News, Transaction Filtering, Customer Due Diligence, and end-to-end Case Management.

About NetReveal

NetReveal provides financial crime, risk management, and fraud detection and prevention for banking, financial markets, and insurance. The NetReveal platform is adaptable to the evolving and heterogeneous financial services sector, delivering power and flexibility in analytics, investigation, integration, security, and lower total cost of ownership. Learn more at baesystems.com/financialservices

About SymphonyAI Sensa

SymphonyAI Sensa, a SymphonyAI vertical, empowers financial institutions to uncover criminal activity. Powered by a proprietary combination of highly advanced AI and machine learning, Sensa builds a complete map of customer, third-party, and user behavior to generate crime and risk alerts through unparalleled, predictive insight. Sensa dramatically cuts investigatory time by significantly reducing false positives, thereby reducing an organization's operational costs. Genuine transparency and full explainability help maintain regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.symphonysensa.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

