BEAUTY IQ PRO EXPO | THE FUTURE OF BEAUTY INTELLIGENCE ANNOUNCES 2023 GLOBAL TOUR

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeautyIQPro PR— Beauty IQ Pro Expo | The Future of Beauty Intelligence™ champions entrepreneurs and their indie beauty, skin care, hair care, body care, spa, wellness and lifestyle brands with business matchmaking and connections to buyers, solutions, partners and venture capital, private equity and family office investors, the press and consumers to achieve the cachet of commercial success.

Founded by serial mergers and acquisitions beautypreneur, Rhonda Coleman Albazie aka the Beautefessional, the Beauty IQ Pro Expo kicks off in the winter of 2023 and trips the light fantastic over two glitterati filled days with sizzle reel produced segments for brands, buyers, investors, advertisers, trend scouts, influencers, thought leaders, press and shoppers alike.

Leveraging location intelligence, the tour offers scheduled events within the hottest multicultural markets and futuristic cities worldwide including the Americas, UK, EU, MENA and Asia.

Attendees will be offered incomparable Beauty IQ Pro grade curated experiences cross platforms including Beauty IQ Pro magazine, METAVERSE, tv, podcast, gaming, interactive art installations, NFTs and more.

The Beauty IQ Pro Expo features up to 500 wow worthy exhibitors, craft master classes, VIPs, celebrities, famed cosmetic surgeons, top cosmetic injectors and dermatologists to the stars, models, influencers and platform artists.

The event also boasts the Beauty Intelligence awards show, informative panels, top notch speakers, the Future of Beauty Intelligence show book, Beauty IQ Pro Fashion Week, Beauty IQ Institute featuring CME x CE Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Beauty, Skincare, Hair Care, Spa and Wellness education and training, it's signature Beauty IQ Pro Medical Aesthetics Conference plus product development, makeovers, award winning artist entertainment and up to $250k in raffled prize giveaways.

Features include product demos, innovative equipment, luxe gifting suites, lit gilded glam themed after parties, a pitchfest, seed to series high level deal flow, retail advisory services for buyers and command mastery of consumer and business media.

Go Beauty IQ Pro Expo for global and multicultural future of beauty intelligence 24-7-365 with our Beauty IQ Pro Live Stream. Shop Beauty IQ Pro Expo collection online and at the show. Access curated beauty intelligence, beauty analytics, Beauty IQ Pro Booking and Marketing Software and Beauty IQ Pro Cosmetics Chemistry Labs.

Discover more at BeautyIQProExpo.com and take advantage of early bird registration today.

