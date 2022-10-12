"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers Begin October 15th

TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its final regional qualifiers starting from October 15th until November 5th.

Online Qualifiers Overview

From September 9th to September 30th, the top 8 players in the regional rankings of the online qualifier Rounds 1 to 3 will compete in the final regional qualifier.

This year, it will be held in 4 blocks: Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top two players from each block will advance to the finals.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

Europe / Africa /Middle East Block: Saturday, October 15th

Asia /Oceania Block: Saturday, October 22nd

American Block: Sunday, October 30th

Japan /East Asia Block: Saturday, November 5th

Final Regional Qualifiers Viewer Present Campaign Begins

Users who watch the official broadcast of each block of the Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers from the tournament viewing menu on the bottom left of the home screen in the app will receive a limited uniform that can be used in the game.

There are 4 types of uniforms in all. There will be a different uniform given away for each block so be sure to watch all the Final Regional Qualifiers to get the uniform in every color.

Official Dream Championship 2022 Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

