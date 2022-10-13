Fort Worth's finest brokerage reveals multimillion-dollar luxury listings, in styles from French to Mediterranean to cutting-edge Modern

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury brokerage in Fort Worth — Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty — is offering a fall bumper crop of exceptional listings. From a bustling office at 4828 Camp Bowie Boulevard, along the famous brick-paved section of the beloved street, the brokerage's agents represent the city's finest homes for sale. Below is just a sampling.

6901 Sanctuary Lane: In gated Mira Vista, this five-bedroom, French-style stunner features an indoor putting green, theater, fitness room, pool house, two laundry rooms, saltwater pool, outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen. It is represented by Jessica Garland and Justin Hammond for $4,825,000.

1301 Throckmorton Street #2703: In a sleek downtown high-rise with panoramic views, this 4,073-square-foot home in the Omni Residences building offers two bedrooms and two and a half baths, plus state-of-the-art building amenities and concierge service. It is represented by Adrianne Holland for $3,750,000.

1233 Shady Oaks Lane: High over the Shady Oaks Country Club golf course and with sweeping views of Fort Worth, this three-level home in Westover Hills features exceptionally tall windows, an architectural staircase of steel and wood, a travertine-sheathed wall with a see-through fireplace between living and dining areas and an owner's suite with fireplace and spa bath. It is represented by Ben Frederick for $3,500,000.

2301 Stadium Drive: On 1.2 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 1940s Mediterranean-style stunner offers multiple living areas, four fireplaces, a library, an alfresco entertaining area with a bar and fireplace, a heated pool, pool house and tennis-sports court. Built on a series of bluffs with beautiful views, it is represented by Gage Bane for $3,290,000.

2924 Harlanwood Drive: In the Tanglewood neighborhood, this architectural home mixes sleek design with honest materials. It features an airy living room with a color-changing electric fireplace, a first-floor main suite and an upstairs loft area. Outside, it offers a heated pool, spa and fire pit. It is represented by Mike Garza for $2,500,000.

All of these properties — and many more — can be explored at briggsfreeman.com. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury brokerage in North Texas. Founded in 1960, today its nearly 400 agents serve clients across the region, based in offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, Lakewood and The North, in Plano. The brokerage specializes in the sale of luxury homes, high-rises, ranches, land and commercial properties and is part of the $204 billion Sotheby's International Realty network of 25,000 agents in 1,000 offices in 80-plus countries and territories.

