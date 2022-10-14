RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS SECOND FULL-LENGTH STUDIO ALBUM OF 2022, RETURN OF THE DREAM CANTEEN, AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW

NEW ALBUM FOLLOWS #1 DEBUT OF UNLIMITED LOVE IN APRIL

FINAL SHOW OF 2022 AT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

SCORE AN MTV EMAs NOM FOR BEST ROCK AND THREE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMS FOR FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST, ALBUM AND SINGLE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing an unbelievable journey in 2022 highlighted by unbridled creativity, unforgettable shows, and uncontainable shared energy, Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal their second full-length studio album of the year, Return of the Dream Canteen, available in stores and on all streaming platforms via Warner Records today. Listen to Return of the Dream Canteen HERE .

Return of the Dream Canteen (PRNewswire)

Return of the Dream Canteen blossomed during the same sessions that yielded the group's chart topper Unlimited Love—which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart back in April. It not only marked their second #1 career bow on the chart, but it also remains the biggest rock album of the year. This stands out as the first time the group has released two albums back-to-back in the same year.

For these 17 tracks, the band collaborated with longtime producer and creative confidant Rick Rubin. Together, the musicians tapped into the power of their union once more, translating communal inspiration into bursts of inter-dimensional instrumentation, primal rhythms, and thoughtful lyrical provocations. As such, the LP kaleidoscopically projects the spirit of these four individuals in the form of one glorious collective that's as vibrant, visceral, and vital as ever. Leaning on an endless and enduring brotherhood independent of all boundaries, it's simply Red Hot Chili Peppers…

The band also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nom for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" for Unlimited Love and "Favorite Rock Single" for "Black Summer." The AMAs air live November 20th on ABC. They'll headline Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, TX for their final show of 2022 on this Sunday, October 16. Following the biggest tour in their history to date, it serves as their last live appearance this year. Meanwhile, the stadium tour continues in January 2023 across New Zealand and Australia.

Last month, they set the stage for Return of the Dream Canteen with "Eddie." Beyond amassing millions of streams, it instantly incited critical applause. The New York Times hailed it as "the sound of a band in a room, still pushing one another," and Billboard praised the "classically snaky John Frusciante guitar line and tasty, jazzy Flea bass snap." Meanwhile, Rolling Stone summed it up as "anthemic."

To herald the record, the band unveiled lead single "Tippa My Tongue" which just hit #1 at Alternative radio. "Tippa My Tongue" extends the band's record for the most #1's in the history of Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart (15). Red Hot Chili Peppers also notch their fourth #1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart. It is the band's second #1 on that chart following "Black Summer's" 14-week reign at #1 earlier this year. No other band in history has achieved two #1 singles on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in the same year. Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone applauded "Tippa My Tongue" as "a sexually suggestive romp that evokes all the quintessential quirk's of the California funk-rock outfit's extensive catalog," and CLASH summed it up best as "a Red Hot Chili Peppers masterclass." Billboard attested, "The sinewy funk-rock track recalls Chili Peppers of yore, with frontman Anthony Kiedis playing with lyrical double entendre."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award, and delivered a showstopping performance at the MTV VMAs. No. 1 single "Black Summer" also won the award for Best Rock.

Allow Red Hot Chili Peppers to welcome you to Return of the Dream Canteen.

'Return of the Dream Canteen' feels like a nod to the creative prosperity of a psychedelic desert. Something about the four of us wandering into a time and place that had less definition than normal lead to more music. We just kept sipping away. The canteen was generous. Just when a blubberously funky baseline seemed like it might lie dormant without a dance partner, its song fellows would show up to party. John's tenacious focus on treating every song as though it was equal to the next helped us to realize more songs than some might know what to do with. In a world where a single track release is typical, we decided to release back to back double records. We feel good about it. Pass the canteen. Red Hot Chili Peppers

For more information on the new album and tour please visit https://redhotchilipeppers.com .

TRACKLISTING

1. Tippa My Tongue

2. Peace And Love

3. Reach Out

4. Eddie

5. Fake As Fu@k

6. Bella

7. Roulette

8. My Cigarette

9. Afterlife

10. Shoot Me A Smile

11. Handful

12. The Drummer

13. Bag Of Grins

14. La La La La La La La La

15. Copperbelly

16. Carry Me Home

17. In The Snow

Photo Credit: Clara Balzary (PRNewswire)

