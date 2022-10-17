5WPR Announces Expansion of ERP & Digital Transformation PR Practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and digital transformation PR practice.

The practice works with clients who provide software for organizations to use in the management of their day-to-day business operations, automating critical functions including product planning, manufacturing, sales, finances, inventory management, and human resources. The team also supports consultancies that help brands globalize and scale via data and transformative technologies.

"Digital adaptation, when done correctly, spurs innovation and growth. There is currently a lot of competition for ERPs and providers of digital transformation frameworks," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are helping our clients differentiate, while educating their target audiences on the value of AI and technologies that securely automate processes, allow cloud accessibility, and facilitate compliance."

PR services offered to corporate clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

