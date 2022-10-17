Firehouse Subs® Crafts New Prime Rib Steak Sub Featuring Steakhouse Flavor

International sub brand partners with Master Chef and leaders in sous vide on newest menu item

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs is bringing the steakhouse to the firehouse with its newest menu item, the Prime Rib Steak Sub. Available for a limited time,* this high-quality, thoughtfully curated sub features sliced prime rib steak that is seared and slow-cooked for up to 12 hours, caramelized onions, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and a house-made garlic mayo all on a toasted sub roll.

Firehouse Subs' newest menu item, the Prime Rib Steak Sub features sliced prime rib steak that is seared and slow-cooked for up to 12 hours, caramelized onions, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and a house-made garlic mayo all on a toasted sub roll. The thoughtfully-curated sub is available for a limited time, and can be ordered on the Firehouse Subs app or FirehouseSubs.com for pick it up at the nearest restaurant via Rapid Rescue To Go®. (PRNewswire)

Firehouse Subs is bringing the steakhouse to the firehouse with its newest menu item, the Prime Rib Steak Sub.

The prime rib's five-star flavor comes from first being seared and then cooked to perfection via sous vide, thanks to Cuisine Solutions, the global leader in the innovative cooking method. Chef Jay Miller, Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development, worked closely with Chef Gerard Bertholon, Cuisine Solutions' Chief Strategy Officer, to create a sub with fine dining flavors without the dress code featuring the prime rib cut.

"What makes a steak great isn't just the chef that prepares it – it's the cut, the care and time that goes into bringing out the flavor," said Miller. "In order to bring that same five-star flavor to every Prime Rib Steak Sub, we had to find a partner who puts as much attention into every detail as we do at Firehouse Subs. That meant working very closely to make sure we developed the correct recipe and cooking method that resulted in a consistent, elevated product that creates an exceptionally high-end sub."

Bertholon, a Michelin star-trained chef and a Maître Cuisinier de France, has been a pioneer in sous vide since 1989. He and Miller together perfected the combination of seasoning, brining, searing and sous vide to create the most appetizing prime rib steak, tailored to the preferences of Firehouse Subs guests.

"Water is the best medium to transfer heat because of how precise it allows you to be. By searing Firehouse Subs' prime rib to capture flavor, then cooking it for up to 12 hours sous vide, guests receive an incredibly tender and flavorful piece of beef just as good as they would get at any steakhouse in the world," said Bertholon.

The prime rib is gently heated in Firehouse Subs' custom steamers which combines with the sous vide cooking method to ensure that no flavor escapes the prime rib, resulting in a tender and unique product consistently delivered to guests every time.

No reservations are needed to try the Prime Rib Steak Sub. Firehouse Subs guests can order the Prime Rib Steak Sub on the Firehouse Subs app or FirehouseSubs.com and pick it up at their nearest restaurant via Rapid Rescue To Go®. The five-star sub will be available for a limited time to all Firehouse Subs guests via dine-in, phone, carryout or third-party delivery orders as well.

*Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada, in addition to non-traditional locations such as airports and universities. Check FirehouseSubs.com for Prime Rib Steak Sub availability in your area.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of more than 400 Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fourth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,230 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$71+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative precise-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. To learn more, visit http://www.cuisinesolutions.com .

Firehouse Subs Logo Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firehouse Subs