FNM-HPI Measured Annual Home Price Growth of 13.8 Percent in Q3 2022

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-family home prices increased at a non-seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13.8 percent in Q3 2022, down from the previous quarter's revised 19.1 percent, according to Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) latest Home Price Index (FNM-HPI) reading, a national, repeat-transaction home price index measuring the average, quarterly price change for all single-family properties in the United States, excluding condos. On a quarterly basis, home prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in Q3 2022, the slowest quarter of growth since Q4 2011. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, home prices declined by 0.2 percent in Q3 2022.

"Year-over-year home price growth decelerated in the third quarter, as the sharp rise in mortgage rates – and declining housing affordability – appears to have weighed further on demand," said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist. "In addition to the greater affordability constraints for potential homebuyers, many existing homeowners likely feel 'locked-in' to their existing, lower interest-rate mortgages. This contributes to fewer homes being listed, as well as fewer potential buyers, and may lead to a growing share of listings having to cut prices to meet the reduced demand. Furthermore, the supply of completed, new single-family homes for sale has begun to rise, suggesting that homebuilders may also need to begin offering greater price concessions to move inventory. We expect these trends to continue in the coming months."

The FNM-HPI is produced by aggregating county-level data to create both seasonally adjusted and non-seasonally adjusted national indices that are representative of the whole country and designed to serve as indicators of general single-family home price trends. The FNM-HPI is publicly available at the national level as a quarterly series with a start date of Q1 1975 and extending to the most recent quarter, Q3 2022. Fannie Mae publishes the FNM-HPI approximately mid-month during the first month of each new quarter.

About the ESR Group

Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, led by Chief Economist Doug Duncan, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumer and mortgage lender groups to provide forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets. The ESR Group was recently awarded the prestigious 2022 Lawrence R. Klein Award for Blue Chip Forecast Accuracy based on the accuracy of its macroeconomic forecasts published over the 4-year period from 2018 to 2021.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

