HOPIUM UNVEILS THE HOPIUM MACHINA VISION AND ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS ORDER BOOK

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopium, French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, unveils the Hopium Machina Vision, the world's first-ever hydrogen-powered sedan. A showcase of performance, innovation and technology, intended to reshape the standards of mobility.

Conceived by automotive designer Felix Godard, the Hopium Machina Vision displays a notchback silhouette, that is both athletic and elegant, with a clever balance of proportions. The ascending fuselage and the kinetic grille are both optimized for fuel cell system cooling and vehicle aerodynamics. At the front, the light signature is reminiscent of the stratification of the fuel cell stack, and waves on the surface of the water.

Inside, users can enjoy the uncompromising comfort of a spacious cabin and an unparalleled sky view. With a simple hand gesture running through the central spine, passengers can either opacify or turn the glass expanse into a panoramic window with the active shading function. The vehicle offers the user a new sensory connection with the interface through the haptic console, which allows navigation through main menus and control of settings, in a unique digital choreography.

At the front, the pillar-to-pillar display provides a digital landscape of information. It can transform into a full or minimized layout as desired, in a wave-like motion.

At the Paris Automotive Week 2022, Hopium announces the reopening of the Hopium Machina Vision order book, available from Monday 17 October: https://hopium-reserve.com/ . First deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2025.

Media library link: https://we.tl/t-C5pq6MwiR0 .

Hopium is the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles and a key player in the field of zero emission mobility. Established in 2019, Hopium was founded by racing driver Olivier Lombard, winner of the 2011 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans competition and the most experienced hydrogen racer in the world. The race acted as an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. Bringing together leading partners and experts in the sectors of fuel cells, automotive engineering and advanced technologies, Hopium aims to restore the dialogue between mankind, nature and technology, in a search for a perfect balance.

