Martin's Potato Rolls Launch New "Sweet Rolls"

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, the makers of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, announced that two new products, Martin's® Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls and Martin's® Sweet Party Potato Rolls, are available in stores today.

Martin's ® new Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls are the perfectly sweet addition to Martin's® product lineup. Martin's® new products have everything that is already raved about in Martin’s® Potato Rolls – fluffy texture, high-quality ingredients, and great taste – just a little sweeter! (PRNewswire)

Martin's Dinner and Party Potato Rolls are Martin's earliest products and have remained a staple for over 65 years. Loved since day one, Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls were first distributed at farmer's markets in 1955, and were one of the first Martin's products to hit grocery store shelves in 1965. Martin's Party Potato Rolls were originally sold as "Half Size" Dinner Rolls, and they are the perfect size for appetizers and party sandwiches. Now, Martin's is thrilled to offer customers a sweeter version of their long-time favorite potato rolls.

"Our new Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls are the perfectly sweet addition to our product lineup," said Joe Martin, Executive Vice President and grandson to the founders of Martin's®. "It's no secret that sweet rolls are becoming the go-to roll across the nation. We are excited to offer our fans and customers Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls and Sweet Party Potato Rolls from a company they love and trust. Our new products have everything that is already raved about in Martin's Potato Rolls – fluffy texture, high-quality ingredients, and great taste – just a little sweeter! What's not to love about that?"

As with all their products, Martin's uses only the best ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour, potatoes, nonfat milk, real butter, and pure cane sugar, to make their new Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls. The products also use unbleached wheat flour, contain no artificial colors or sweeteners, and meet the national non-GMO standard. The high quality ingredients, sweet golden taste, and soft texture elevates this item above its competitors, while remaining competitively priced.

"We couldn't be happier with the timing of our Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls and Sweet Party Potato Rolls launch," said Martin. "Now, families and friends can enjoy our new sweet rolls at Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year's celebrations. We hope you'll enjoy the versatility of our rolls and try them as a side, sandwich, snack, appetizer, or dessert – however you please!"

In addition, starting October 17, consumers can participate in Martin's "Sweet Mini Moments Digital Scavenger Hunt." By participating, consumers have a chance to unlock a free sample of Martin's Sweet Dinner or Sweet Party Potato Rolls. Please visit sweetminimoment.com to learn more about Martin's Sweet Mini Moments Digital Scavenger Hunt, discover sweet recipes, and find nearby stores with the new products.

Martin's® continually searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States. Consumers can use Martin's "store locator" to find out which local stores carry Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread at: https://potatorolls.com/where-to-buy/

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.