Nation's Fastest Growing IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, Acquires Two New Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, national IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) Integris announced it has acquired Blue Jean Networks, an MSP based in Dallas/ Fort Worth and Security7 Networks, a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) based in the Boston area. Both acquisitions mark another expansive milestone for Integris, which was named the #1 Fastest Growing MSP by Channel Futures in August, 2022. The Integris network now has offices in 10 states, with nearly 500 employees, all offering high-end, enterprise IT services and round-the-clock security monitoring scaled for the SMB market.

"The addition of Blue Jean Networks and Security7 expands Integris' capabilities and emphasizes our commitment to clients who need the highest possible levels of security for their businesses," said Rashaad Bajwa, chief executive officer of Integris.

According to Bajwa, both acquisitions signify an expansion in skillsets and offerings to Integris' current and future clients. Blue Jean Networks has positioned itself as a leader in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) space. CMMC is a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) program that applies to Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors. The merger allows Integris to gain new CMMC and managed cybersecurity experts.

"Joining Integris adds the ability to serve remote clients effectively. This is a win for our existing clients, as well as those around the country seeking help with CMMC. Integris is a fantastic company, and we can't wait to see what this new partnership can bring to the CMMC community," said Sunny Lowe, founder of Blue Jean Networks.

Security7 Networks brings new and expanded cybersecurity practices, allowing Integris to add more Chief Information Security Officers, vCISO services and capabilities to provide compliance and regulatory consulting for more clients.

"Integris' company culture, focus on integrity and exceptional reputation fell perfectly in line with Security7 values. Now that we've joined forces, we'll be able to provide broader services and deeper security offerings for our clients with the backing of a large, fast growing premium MSP," said Jay Smith, president of sales for Security7.

Financial terms of both transactions were not disclosed. Integris has partnered with Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm, to build a national MSP platform. Integris is actively engaged and looking for additional premium managed services and service providers to be a part of the story. With the completion of this merger, Integris will now have a network of offices in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, Texas and Massachusetts.

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

Integris is a premium, national, managed IT services provider, dedicated to helping our customers stay one step ahead of their IT infrastructure and data safety needs. We offer strategic IT consulting services, hardware and software management, networking, a 24/7 service desk, on-site troubleshooting/installations, cybersecurity monitoring, backup solutions, and more. Founded in 2021 from the merger of several like-minded MSPs, Integris offers clients the power of a national network, with the personal service of a nearby, local-market MSP. With 500 employees now serving 1200 clients in 10 states and counting, we look forward to our rapid expansion across the US. For a list of our current locations, visit: www.integrisit.com.

