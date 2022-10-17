TechSee and Oracle to bring Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI to Oracle Field Service

Oracle and TechSee Partner together to integrate TechSee's Visual Engagement and Intelligence Capabilities into the Oracle Field Service Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced a technology collaboration with Oracle to bring the next generation of visual engagement and AI-powered service automation to Oracle Field Service, providing agents and technicians with augmented reality guidance on their mobile devices over a patented, instant video stream.

TechSee 's computer vision AI and augmented reality (AR), combined with Oracle Field Service (OFS) , automates field services processes like equipment identification, site and job observability, error code statuses and issues, and can provide automated AR-guided resolutions. Field service agents and supervisors can remotely verify successful task completion via live video or AI powered job verification analysis.

The combined solution will allow companies to virtualize many common technician visits, resulting in major impacts in customer satisfaction through instant resolution, cost savings via truck roll reduction, and improved agent productivity and accuracy by providing visual context.

Together, TechSee and Oracle offer a groundbreaking field service solution, supercharging field performance through visual communications, guidance and automation. With this jointly developed integration, OFS customers now have access to one-way, two-way video, screen sharing from any device, and augmented reality guidance without the need to install or download a new program or application.

"Adding intelligent visual guidance capabilities to Oracle Field Service is a game changer for our customers in asset-intensive industries like manufacturing, utilities, and communications" says Jeff Wartgow, VP of Outbound Product Management, Oracle. "We're excited to partner with TechSee to give our customers tools they need to service their customers."

As the assets and equipment field service technicians work on becoming more complex, the work between TechSee and Oracle embraces a growing need for service technicians. By enabling remote users to have a "see what I see" approach with TechSee's Visual Engagement platform, problems can be identified and solved more quickly. Plus, with the experience both teams bring to the table, deploying and adopting these capabilities is made simple.

"TechSee is excited to partner with Oracle. Oracle's broad-based approach to CRM, CX and Field Service and Oracle's leadership in field service solutions makes this a natural partnership for leveraging TechSee's remote visual engagement platform. Together we will help the world's largest field service teams drive better customer experience, improve technician enablement, and dramatically cut operational costs and emissions by reducing truck rolls through virtualized service innovation. By adding TechSee's augmented reality, live remote video, and computer vision AI, Oracle Field Service can offer amazing employee and customer experience from anywhere." - David Troll, GM and CRO at TechSee

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

