Virtusa Positioned as a Major Contender and a Star Performer for the Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® System Integration

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's System Integration (SI) in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® Assessments in 2022. Virtusa was also distinguished as a Star Performer demonstrating the strongest forward movement across market success and capabilities year over year, in the Azure Services PEAK Matrix ®.

According to Everest Group, Virtusa is differentiated within the Microsoft Azure Services system integration market for shepherding enterprises on their public cloud transformation journeys across the entire cloud journey lifecycle. The analysis recognized Virtusa as a Star Performer for helping customers achieve successful cloud migration, modernization and innovation journeys.

"Today's organizations are looking for strong SI capabilities to close the innovation gap and accelerate their most strategic digital and cloud transformation initiatives," said Jennifer Cobo, SVP Global Head of Enterprise Transformation and Cloud, Virtusa. "We value our alliances with AWS, Microsoft Azure Services and GCP and partner with them to implement go-to-market solutions that drive our clients' digital transformation journeys. Receiving these distinctions strongly validates the incredible display and investment from Virtusa to deliver the best technology and innovation to our shared customers."

Everest Group assessed the impact system integrators created in the market, offering research-based insights into three key subdimensions including market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. The PEAK Matrix ® also measures the ability of system integrators to deliver services successfully through several subdimensions including vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

PEAK Matrix® Assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products and solutions. Likewise, providers of these offerings look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their contributions against their peers.

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

