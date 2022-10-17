Web3 Lifestyle App Gritti Raises $1.7M Seed Funding

Gritti is by runners, for runners, to deliver the benefits of web3 and social fitness

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gritti , the web3 social fitness app building healthier habits through engaged communities and superior gamification, is pleased to announce the closing of $1.7M in seed funding.

Lingfeng Innovation Fund led the round along with thesis-driven web3 natives Youbi Capital , Bixin Ventures , Orderly Network , Stratified Capital and CDI. The funding will enhance Gritti's ability to create a consistent and effective conversion channel between web2 and web3. Nicole Zhang, Partner at Lingfeng Innovation Fund, said, "We led the round for Gritti because we believe not only in their team, but also their vision and mission to create a sustainable social fitness platform."

Gritti's unparalleled access to the professional sports world – from marathon organizers to running influencers and athleticwear manufacturers – sets it apart from any competitors. Gritti's world-class team previously built one of the largest global running apps, with more than 100 million active users and 45,000 "run crew" communities.

Gritti's board of advisors is also a testament to its network, including Founder of the Adi Dassler Legacy Platform Horst Bente , Former EA Sports China GM Jared Johnson , Former Vice China CEO Bryant Chou , Former HSBC London TMT Investment Banking Head Umar Ali , and Managing Partner at Atmos Ventures Sami Moughrabie .

"Unlike some apps, Gritti is built with runners in mind, owing to the team's deep understanding of how runners move and interact," said Co-Founder and CMO Joe Hung .

"The mission is simple: Bring the unique benefits of web3 to as many runners as possible and become the world's preferred ecosystem for people to acquire and maintain a healthier lifestyle."

Already known for its revolutionary designs in 3D and AR, Gritti is also celebrating its first NFT sneaker drop. The "Gritti Genesis Sneakers" will launch 2,000 pairs of NFT sneakers in the upcoming first phase.

"I'm very excited about Gritti and its potential to impact people of all ages and backgrounds," said advisor Bryant Chou. "Everyone should be on the lookout for Gritti as it connects the worlds of culture, content and lifestyle in a socially-active global community."

Gritti is currently holding its closed beta where the full open beta is scheduled for later this year. For more, check out Twitter and litepaper .

