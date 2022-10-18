HemoShear Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Leerink Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will participate in SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect being held virtually October 26-27. Investor one-on-one meetings with the HemoShear management team may be requested through SVB Securities.

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage company developing treatments for rare diseases with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug targets, and select candidates that may treat patients successfully. HemoShear completed an exclusive partnership identifying two novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for Takeda in 2021. The Company has ongoing collaborations with Takeda in a rare liver disease and with Horizon Therapeutics in gout. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

