Nuvolo Recognized for Its Commitment to Information Security Management

The industry leader in integrated workplace management systems has invested in international security assessments for its products

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, today announced that it has successfully completed four security assessments for its integrated workplace management software. The assessments were completed by A-LIGN, an independent, third-party assessment organization (3PAO), to assess and report on its security measures, which found Nuvolo in compliance with nationally and internationally recognized standards. These include:

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification for information security policy and procedures. This certification applies to the Information Security Management System (ISMS), which supports Nuvolo as a provider of enterprise cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services across the global enterprise. The certification also applies to all supporting resources including product development, service delivery, customer support, applications, and end-user services.

Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1, which confirms the existence of internal organizational controls that have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security and confidentiality principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security.

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Version 2, Level 1, which confirms that Nuvolo has demonstrated basic cyber hygiene to provide sufficient safeguarding of Federal Contract Information (FCI).

FedRAMP ISV Report, which indicates that Nuvolo was assessed on a subset of controls that are typically expected for an independent software vendor to demonstrate in the Federal space.

"We have dedicated thousands of hours over the last 9 months to ensure a successful outcome in these assessments. Passing four significant audits gives us a distinct competitive edge, as we can assure our current and prospective customers that we have taken all steps necessary to keep their data safe," said Jason Siegrist, Chief Information Security Officer at Nuvolo. "As a company with a SaaS-first design, we understand the potential risk and will continue to ensure that our controls, protocols, and procedures are aligned with industry-recognized standards of security."

The recent assessments Nuvolo has completed build upon its extensive portfolio of security compliance and audit controls. For more information about Nuvolo security policies, visit https://trust.nuvolo.com .

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW™. Nuvolo provides a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work across the business. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, public sector, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, MA, with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

CONTACT: Lisa Laczynski, lisa.laczynski@nuvolo.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nuvolo Technologies Corporation